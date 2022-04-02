DigitalBits (XDB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.77 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $311.86 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005555 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.05 or 0.00728305 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

