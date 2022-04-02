Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $182,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

