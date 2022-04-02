Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will report sales of $100.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.61 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $70.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $408.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $410.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $431.23 million to $439.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after acquiring an additional 119,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 56,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

