Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.00210785 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

