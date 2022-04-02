Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $694.69 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion and approximately $694.69 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00272244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

