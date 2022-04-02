Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Achieves Market Cap of $875,506.30

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.51 or 0.00037898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $875,506.30 and $47,797.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doki Doki Finance Profile

DOKI is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

