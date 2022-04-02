Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.52

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.52 and traded as high as C$8.00. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 284,171 shares changing hands.

DBM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$678.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

About Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

