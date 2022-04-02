Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Trading Down 2.6%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.
About Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Lending Centres (BRLGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.