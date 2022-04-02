Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Trading Down 2.6%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

About Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF)

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage solutions. It operates through the following segments: DLC, Club 16, and Impact. The DLC segment offers franchising mortgage brokerage services. The Club 16 segment involves in fitness business in the Lower Mainland area of Vancouver.

