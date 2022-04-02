DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years.

Shares of DSL stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,680,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

