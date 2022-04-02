DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DBL opened at $16.81 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

