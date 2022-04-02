Dovu (DOV) Price Tops $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

Dovu (DOV) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Dovu has a market cap of $34.49 million and $109,036.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00108761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 931,157,114 coins. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.