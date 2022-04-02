Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.73.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. Doximity has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Doximity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

