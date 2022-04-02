Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.73.
DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. Doximity has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Doximity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
