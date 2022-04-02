Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,042.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,068,000 after acquiring an additional 458,799 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $112.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

