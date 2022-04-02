Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $21,353.38

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $21,353.38 and $102,744.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.00306260 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004749 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $648.39 or 0.01413187 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,542 coins and its circulating supply is 386,836 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.