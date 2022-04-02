Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 177.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

