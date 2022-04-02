e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.06 million and $109.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00271543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,551 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,382 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

