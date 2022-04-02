e-Money (NGM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $719,492.00

e-Money (NGM) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. e-Money has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and approximately $719,492.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00049980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.62 or 0.07504665 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.78 or 1.00052414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00046283 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

