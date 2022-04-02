Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.17. 16,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 15,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

About Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.