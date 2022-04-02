eBoost (EBST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.00

eBoost (EBST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $656,612.96 and approximately $81.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00272624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001415 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

