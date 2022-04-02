EchoLink Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (EKO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $115,460.47 and approximately $1,363.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EchoLink Coin Profile

EKO is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

