Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
Several research firms have weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
EC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
