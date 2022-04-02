EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Down 44.4% Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $391,389.32 and approximately $122.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,086.91 or 0.99896417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00028440 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.