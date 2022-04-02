Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 476,268 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of £19.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.23.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

