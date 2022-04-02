Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 476,268 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of £19.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.23.
Eden Research Company Profile (LON:EDEN)
