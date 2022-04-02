Edgeware Market Cap Hits $40.85 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 29% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and $2.61 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,773,283,589 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,035,192 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

