Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.