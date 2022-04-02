Egoras (EGR) Price Tops $0.0170

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Egoras has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Egoras has traded flat against the dollar. One Egoras coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.73 or 0.07512187 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.55 or 0.99791579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Egoras Coin Profile

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. Egoras’ official website is egoras.com . Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras

Egoras Coin Trading

