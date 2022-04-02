Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.0236 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $12,360.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00271019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,453,356 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

