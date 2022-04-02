Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ESTC opened at $92.26 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.39. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

