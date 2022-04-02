Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.82.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $16.22.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
