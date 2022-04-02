Elrond Price Hits $191.84 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $4.17 billion and approximately $156.50 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $191.84 or 0.00418122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00209614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00032402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,736,539 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

