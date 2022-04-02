ELTCOIN Hits One Day Volume of $15,599.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $43,786.73 and approximately $15,599.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

