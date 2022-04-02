Elysian (ELY) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (ELY) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $101,659.64 and $114,218.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elysian has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

