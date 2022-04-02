Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26,203.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $26,203.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.32 or 0.07495076 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.20 or 1.00183658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045997 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.