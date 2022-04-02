Energi Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $38.41 million and $411,274.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00214614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00033662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.32 or 0.00421735 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,467,284 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

