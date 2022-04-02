Enigma Market Capitalization Achieves $527,953.23 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Enigma has a total market cap of $527,953.23 and approximately $254,525.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005556 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000793 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.69 or 0.00714904 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars.

