Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,489 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.91% of Enlivex Therapeutics worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $5.72 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

