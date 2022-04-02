Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several research analysts have commented on ENVA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE ENVA opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

