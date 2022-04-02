Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 236,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.