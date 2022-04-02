Equalizer (EQZ) Price Reaches $0.12

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Equalizer has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $153,681.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.27 or 0.07513124 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.51 or 0.99995092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

