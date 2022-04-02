Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.80

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 179.80 ($2.36). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.36), with a volume of 102,999 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.27. The stock has a market cap of £661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Equiniti Group Company Profile (LON:EQN)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.