Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 2nd (BATRK, EXLS, FSM, FWRD, HBM, IFS, INDI, INFU, ITRN, JANX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, April 2nd:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.