Essex LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Essex LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,721,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $156.21. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

