ETNA Network Market Cap Achieves $882,342.06 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $882,342.06 and approximately $109,519.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.32 or 0.07495076 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.20 or 1.00183658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045997 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

