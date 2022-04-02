Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $87.80 and a twelve month high of $151.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.47.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

