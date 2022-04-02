EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $41,670.10 and approximately $135,300.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00303731 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004659 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $649.92 or 0.01417007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.