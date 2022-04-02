Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $307.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

