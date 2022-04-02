Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.85. 19,544,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,638,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.66. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $612.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

