Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) to report $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the lowest is $4.40 billion. Exelon posted sales of $9.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelon.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE EXC opened at $47.66 on Friday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

