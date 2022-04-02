Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.14. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,125 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get Exeo Entertainment alerts:

Exeo Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXEO)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exeo Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exeo Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.