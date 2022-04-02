Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $449.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.48 and its 200-day moving average is $433.27.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.